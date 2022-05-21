Fire at Easterville Community Hall Under Investigation

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fire at the community hall in Easterville that broke out on Thursday.

The blaze began at around 4:15 a.m. on Bourassa Street and fully engulfed the building by the time crews arrived.

No one was inside the hall at the time and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Chemawawin RCMP along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at (204) 329-2000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.