First of Three Flights Bringing Ukrainians to Canada Lands in Winnipeg

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The first of three charter flights bringing Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion to Canada has landed in Manitoba this afternoon.

The flight touched down at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser has said the three flights are to help bring approximately 900 Ukrainians approved for emergency travel into Canada.

The second one will leave for Montreal from Poland on May 29 and the third, bound for Halifax, will take off on June 2.

Canada’s government has already welcomed thousands of Ukrainians since Russian forces first attacked in late February.

Manitoba has said refugees will be taken to the province’s Ukrainian Refugee Reception Centre to receive help with settlement after they arrive.