Doors Open Winnipeg Celebrating City Neighbourhoods

Winnipeggers can take a peek behind closed doors this weekend and the 19th annual Doors Open Winnipeg.

The free family-friendly weekend is returning in its regular form after two years and offers tours of local buildings with a storied significance.

“Doors Open Winnipeg is engaging for all ages, providing a unique opportunity to explore and to learn about heritage, arts and culture in Winnipeg,” said Cindy Tugwell, executive director of Heritage Winnipeg, the organization behind the event.

“This community event has continued to grow as visitors enjoy experiencing the rich history of these places and spaces, while supporting local NGOs and the recovering tourism sector.”

Doors Open Winnipeg runs Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29.

New this year, the event will screen the movie musical “Stand!” at the Burton Cummings Theatre on both nights at 7 p.m.

A list of participating buildings and tour times can be found at DoorsOpenWinnipeg.ca.