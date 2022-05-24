Manitoba Premier Tours Flooded Cottage Country as Waters Continue to Rise

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has taken a helicopter tour of a flooded region in the eastern part of the province.

Stefanson says the amount of water is overwhelming in Whiteshell Provincial Park, the latest area to be hit in a series of floods.

The province is expanding a mandatory evacuation order that covers a large part of the park.

Some roads are under water and boathouses, docks and other structures have been damaged.

Water levels on most Whiteshell lakes have nearly equaled or exceeded previous historic records after a very rainy spring.

The expanded evacuation order applies to cottage subdivisions, commercial areas, campgrounds, trails and beaches.