Man Charged in Fatal Thompson Hotel Assault

May 24, 2022 6:54 AM | News

Manitoba RCMP have upgraded the charges against a 30-year-old man following a fatal assault in Thomspon over the weekend.

A 48-year-old man from Thompson was seriously injured in an assault at a hotel on Friday evening, sending him to hospital in critical condition.

Preston Queskekapow was originally arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

On Sunday, the victim, a man from Norway House, succumbed to his injuries.

Queskekapow has since been charged with manslaughter and remains in custody.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at (204) 677-6909.