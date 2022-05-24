10 People Stabbed Over Long Weekend in Winnipeg: Police

Winnipeg police say 10 people were stabbed in numerous incidents over the long weekend that sent several victims to hospital.

Last Friday night, a man in his 30s was stabbed in the 800 block of Main Street and taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was later upgraded to stable.

On Saturday, two women were stabbed outside a bar in the area of Main Street and Jarvis Avenue. Both victims were transported to hospital in unstable condition and later also upgraded to stable.

Sunday was the busiest day for police responding to stabbing-related calls as a security guard was assaulted in the 100 block of Osborne Street, followed by a man in his 30s at a children’s birthday party in the 600 block of Alexander Avenue. Another man in his 30s attended a hospital seeking treatment for a stab wound but declined police assistance.

Later that night, two teenage boys were stabbed at a nearby basketball court in the 100 block of Powers Street. They were admitted in stable condition to hospital and later upgraded to stable.

On the holiday Monday, two men in their 20s were stabbed near a bar in the 400 block of Main Street and admitted to hospital in stable condition. They also declined to cooperate with police.

No arrests in the majority of the incidents were made, except for the stabbing involving the two women outside a Main Street bar on Saturday, where a 15-year-old boy, 17-year-old girl and 37-year-old man were charged with assault-related offences.

As of Tuesday, Winnipeg police say they have responded to 860 stabbing incidents in 2022 so far — an average of just under six per day.