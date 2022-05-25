CAA’s Free Bike Tune-Up Clinic Rescheduled for Saturday

The last time CAA Manitoba and Bike Winnipeg tried to host a free bike clinic, Mother Nature had other plans.

With the weather appearing to look more promising this weekend, the bike clinic tune-up day has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 28.

Cyclists can bring their rides to CAA’s administrative office, located at 987 Milt Stegall Drive, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you’re checking out the nearby Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad send-off at Earls Polo Park Saturday morning, the free bike clinic is only a few short blocks away.

“We hope to empower anyone who owns a bike to learn how to tune it up themselves this spring,” says Heather Mack, manager of government and community relations, CAA Manitoba.

“Cycling safely on the streets, on our trails and active transportation paths starts with a properly running bicycle.”

Two CAA Manitoba bike assist vehicles will be on-site to help teach people the basics of how to tune up their ride. However, no parts or tire tubes will be provided.