Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Collision West of Brandon

An 18-year-old man from Deloraine has died following a collision with a vehicle just west of Brandon.

Manitoba RCMP responded to the scene on the evening of May 22 on Provincial Road 459 near the intersection of Road 115N.

An 18-year-old Brandon woman driving the vehicle was extricated and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was located near the vehicle and pronounced deceased. It was determined he was standing on the side of the road when the vehicle entered the curve and lost control, striking the man. The vehicle then went into the ditch and rolled.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.