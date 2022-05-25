Manitoba Metis Federation Invests $14.8M for Selkirk Mixed-Use Development

The Manitoba Metis Federation is investing $14.8 million into a new mixed-use residential development in Selkirk.

The proposed six-storey development will be located on Eveline Street, following the consolidation of 335 Eveline with 357, 361 and 363 Eveline, which are properties already owned by the MMF.

“The MMF continues to gain ground, creating housing that works for our citizens, built in the communities where we live,” said David Chartrand, president of the MMF.

“Between our first-time homebuyer’s program, our home repair program and our housing developments across Manitoba, like this one in Selkirk, we’re addressing the unique needs of our nation, while showing that great things happen when we work within the government-to-government model with all levels, including municipal government. It’s a win for our citizens, our Elders and the community of Selkirk.”

Along with the 49 residential rental units, 8,250 square feet will be dedicated to commercial space on the main and second floors. A common area will boast 3,800 square feet with a residential terrace overlooking the Red River and East Selkirk Bridge.

The MMF anticipates that the project will be complete in fall 2024.