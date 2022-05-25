Police Seize Drugs, Weapons from Molson Street Home

Three people have been arrested after Winnipeg police seized a number of drugs and weapons in the Springfield South neighbourhood.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Molson Street on Tuesday, where officers located cocaine, methamphetamine, cutting agents, and four firearms.

Among the weapons seized were a 3D-printed handgun and a handgun modified for automatic firing capacity.

Cody Latrace, 29, of Winnipeg, was charged with 22 firearms and drug trafficking offences.

Mick Mikolajczyk, 31, of Winnipeg, was charged with 20 firearms and drug trafficking offences.

Both men remain in custody.

A 23-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing 17 firearms and drug trafficking offences. She was released to appear in court at a later date.