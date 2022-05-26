Attempted Child Abduction in North Point Douglas

Winnipeg police are looking for a man they say attempted to abduct a child in North Point Douglas on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3:40 p.m., police received a call from someone who reported they saw a man trying to grab a child in the area. The child wasn’t harmed and the suspect took off in a silver SUV.

The man is described as Caucasian, 35-40 years of age, and approximately 5’7” in height with a medium build. He was unshaven with curly brown hair and wore a ball cap, a dark-coloured T-shirt, dark khaki pants and blue runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).