Folklorama Returning This Summer After Two Years

WINNIPEG — After two years of not being able to celebrate the longest-running multicultural festival of its kind, Folklorama is back this summer.

“Folklorama is thrilled to be back to celebrate its 51st festival,” said Richard Reif, president, Folklorama board of directors. “It’s been a long two years and our Folklorama family is looking forward to welcoming guests home again.”

Folklorama will offer 24 pavilions for the public to attend from July 31 to August 13.

Aside from the always-popular pavilions, the VIP Tour experience will return as well. Thirty-seven tours will run, providing VIPs with an evening of food, fun, reserved seating, VIP entrance and a personal tour guide.

Executive director Teresa Cotroneo says the annual festival is a major fundraiser for communities across Winnipeg.

“Funds that are made in a pavilion during the festival remain in that community and support year-round programming initiatives such as language classes, traditional dance, immigration transition support, and most importantly, community connections,” said Cotroneo. “Being back in person promotes a special energy where culture can be celebrated and shared with pride.”

Before the pavilions open, Folklorama will officially kick off on Saturday, July 23 at Assiniboine Park’s Lyric Theatre. The free event includes cultural workshops, food trucks, children’s activities and live performances running from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Proof of vaccination won’t be required to attend the kick-off party or any other Folklorama events this year.

A complete list of pavilions and ticket information can be found at Folklorama.ca.