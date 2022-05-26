Winnipeg Man Killed in Highway Crash in Eastern Manitoba

A single-vehicle crash on Wednesday has claimed the life of a Winnipeg man.

Falcon Beach RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 1 just after noon near the Birch River bridge, in the RM of Reynolds.

Officers determined the vehicle was travelling west at the time when it went into the ditch and rolled.

The 39-year-old driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. His 32-year-old passenger, a man from Scanterbury, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.