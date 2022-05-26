Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad is This Saturday

WINNIPEG — For the first time in two years, the Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad will roar in its regular form in the fight against prostate cancer.

More than 1,000 motorcycles are registered to rev their engines on Saturday morning to kick off the 14th annual event.

Organizers are asking all registered riders to pick up their rider gift packages at the pre-registration evenings tonight and Friday, May 27 from 4-8 p.m. under the big tent at Earls Polo Park, and also to arrive early on Saturday, May 28 to avoid line-ups. The registration table, merchandise and various sponsor tents open at 8 a.m. on Ride Day. All riders must be registered to take part.

The first leg of the Motorcycle Ride for Dad is a police-escorted parade from Polo Park to Assiniboia Downs beginning at 10 a.m. The ride then heads north to Selkirk, Gimli and back, culminating with a wind-up and awards reception at Cowboys — Canad Inns Windsor Park at 3:30 p.m.

Since 2009, the Motorcycle Ride for Dad has raised more than $2.8 million for prostate cancer research and education in Manitoba.

Riders can still register online at ridefordad.ca/manitoba. Those not riding, but who want to make a pledge, can also do so.

ChrisD.ca is a proud media sponsor of the Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad.