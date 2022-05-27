Two Arrested in Dauphin Traffic Stop as Gun, Meth Seized

A Dauphin woman has been charged after RCMP discovered a gun and drugs in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police pulled the vehicle over on Highway 10, in the RM of Dauphin, Thursday evening.

Officers noticed the gun on the floor of the vehicle and arrested both the driver and passenger.

The driver had an outstanding warrant for possession for the purpose of trafficking and was found to be in possession of approximately seven grams of methamphetamine.

Britanny Bungay, 34, has been charged with several firearm-related offences, as well as possession of methamphetamine

She remains in custody.

A 27-year-old Dauphin woman, who was riding as the passenger, is facing firearms charges and possession of a weapon obtained by crime.

She was released to appear in court at a later date.