A 47-year-old man was killed Friday after a two-vehicle collision at Dugald Road and Bournais Drive.

Winnipeg police say the crash, between a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle, happened at around 9:30 a.m.

The driver of the passenger vehicle had to be extracted by the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-7085.