MPI Reopening King Edward Service Centre

Manitoba Public Insurance is reopening its service centre for customers on Route 90.

MPI says the location at 125 King Edward Street will begin serving the public again on Monday, May 30.

The centre was converted into a COVID-19 testing site by Shared Health in November 2020. During that time, a temporary location on Ellice Avenue provided an alternative option in the same vicinity.

Most services at the King Edward location will resume permanently next week, including front counter, driver testing, and claims services. Vehicle estimates won’t be offered at this time.

The location will operate Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.