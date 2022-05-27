City Opening Spray Pads in Winnipeg

With warmer weather finally here, Winnipeg’s public spray pads are set to open on Saturday.

Spray pads will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily until September 5.

“After a long winter, we’re thrilled to finally begin opening our outdoor aquatic amenities, beginning with spray pads tomorrow,” said Sherri Rollins, chairperson of the standing policy committee on protection, community services and parks.

“We’re ready to welcome visitors of all ages to enjoy these outdoor attractions, whether for fun, exercise, or to cool down during the summer months.”

Outdoor heated pools are expected to open Monday, June 20, while unheated pools are anticipated to open on Thursday, June 30. All outdoor pools will be open seven days a week, weather permitting.

The city’s wading pools are scheduled to begin opening on a staggered basis as of Friday, July 1.