Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad Raises $300K

WINNIPEG — Engines revved and bikers rejoiced in gathering en masse for the first time in two years on Saturday.

The 14th annual Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad drew just over 1,000 registered riders and raised nearly $300,000 in the fight against prostate cancer this year.

Bikers lifted their kickstands at 10 a.m. to depart from Earls Polo Park and embark on a ride that took them west down Portage Avenue to Assiniboia Downs, then to Selkirk, Gimli and back to Winnipeg for a wind-up event.

“We are so very grateful to all our riders, pledge donors, sponsors, media partners and volunteers,” said MRFD co-chair Moe Sabourin. “Our event is unique as 100-percent of pledge donations are used in the fight against prostate cancer with all expenses being underwritten by corporate sponsors led by presenting sponsor, PlayNow.com.”

During the last two years of the pandemic, organizers adopted a “Ride Alone Together” format, where participants could still fundraise, but ride their motorcycles in smaller groups on their own time.

The record for registered riders was in 2019 when 1,547 people took part.

Saturday’s event put the 14-year fundraising total to more than $3.1 million, with all proceeds staying in Manitoba for prostate cancer research and education.

ChrisD.ca is a proud media sponsor of the Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad.