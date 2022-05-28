Manitoba Opera Celebrating 50th Season, Launches Rebrand

The Manitoba Opera is looking a little grown-up for its 50th anniversary to mark the 2022-23 season.

Opera lovers are in for a treat this fall when two new comedic productions and a special anniversary show hit the Centennial Concert Hall stage.

Aside from the show business aspect of the opera, a rebrand of the Manitoba Opera’s identity will launch on June 1, including a new logo.

“What a milestone — 50 seasons of music, drama, and singing,” said Larry Desrochers, general director and CEO.

“Our 50th anniversary season will celebrate the past, look to the future, and thank the community. Staging two productions and a concert are just a part of the 50 weeks of opera-related events, celebrations, and social engagement that are in the works, including paying tribute to the many people in the community who have helped Manitoba Opera on our journey these past five decades.”

The season opens with La Cenerentola, Rossini’s sparkling version of the classic fairy tale “Cinderella” on November 12, 15, and 18. It will star Winnipeg mezzo-soprano, Lizzy Hoyt, in the title role and features a 1950’s mid-century modern-inspired set with colourful exaggerated haute couture costuming.

A special 50th-anniversary concert will grace the opera stage on Saturday, February 25, looking back at some of the great moments in the company’s performance history. The performance will feature a roster of talented soloists, along with the Manitoba Opera Chorus, accompanied by the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Tyrone Paterson.

Mozart’s comedic look at the silliness of young love, Così fan tutte, will be presented on April 22, 25, and 28. Re-imagined to be set in a resort hotel in the Canadian wilderness in the 1930’s, this production will feature Mounties and lumberjacks replete with plaid shirts, suspenders, and rubber boots.

Tickets for the upcoming season are currently available by subscription by calling (204) 944-8824. Single tickets will go on sale in the fall. For more information, visit MBOpera.ca.