Winnipeg police are investigating a woman’s death in the Maples as a homicide.

Police responded to the 100 block of Marlow Court at around 10 p.m. Saturday and located an unconscious woman suffering from upper-body injuries.

Officers provided first aid before an ambulance arrived. The 31-year-old victim was transported to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to her injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).