Winnipeg Firefighters Rescue Man from Red River

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service safely rescued a man from the Red River north of the Redwood Bridge on Monday.

Callers to 911 reported the man in the water just before 6 a.m. near the Disraeli Bridge.

He was swept north by the strong current to where firefighters were able to deploy a rescue vessel.

Crews safely brought the man to shore by boat at approximately 6:20 a.m.

It’s not known how the man became to be in the river or how long he was treading water. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Last year, the WFPS responded to approximately 150 water rescue calls.