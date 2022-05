Construction on a new interchange at the South Perimeter Highway and St. Mary’s Road (PR 200) began on Monday.

The province says work on the Perimeter will require lane closures in both the eastbound and westbound directions for median work.

Speeds will be reduced to 60 km/h in the work zone. Motorists won’t see an impact on PR 200 or intersections at this time.

The province anticipates the preliminary work to be completed by the end of June.