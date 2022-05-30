Woman Dies in Crash After Vehicle Strikes Tree

The Independent Investigation Unit is looking into a crash that claimed the life of a woman after Winnipeg police were in pursuit of the vehicle.

Officers were attempting a traffic stop in the Deer Lodge neighbourhood at around 12:45 a.m Monday, but the driver failed to stop and fled the scene.

Police caught up to the vehicle in the 400 block of Truro Street, where the driver had collided with a tree. Three people inside were taken to hospital, including the adult male driver and a teenage passenger, who were listed in unstable condition. A female adult passenger was listed in critical condition and succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

The IIU has requested that the Manitoba Police Commission appoint a civilian monitor as the incident involves a fatality.