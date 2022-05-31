Man Stabbed Several Times at Southern Manitoba Gravel Pit

Three people have been charged following the stabbing of a Winkler man at a southern Manitoba gravel pit.

The 18-year-old victim was assaulted last Sunday night at the gravel pit in the RM of Roland.

Manitoba RCMP say the man was stabbed several times and taken to hospital with serious injuries. He was later transported to Winnipeg.

According to police, the man was at the location with friends when an altercation occurred with another group of people.

Two 17-year-old boys from Winkler are facing assault with a weapon charges, while an 18-year-old man from Reinfeld is facing an aggravated assault charge.

They were released from custody to appear in Morden court on August 9.

Pembina Valley RCMP continue to investigate.