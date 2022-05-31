Manitoba Museum Seeking Feedback to Shape Its Future

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Museum is looking to the future after having recently marked its 50th anniversary.

The museum has launched a website to ask Manitobans to help define its purpose for the years ahead.

“The Manitoba Museum is our museum, all of ours; it exists to help bring us into closer and more meaningful relationships with one another, balance with nature, and appreciation of natural sciences, space, and the skies. We are here to amplify, celebrate, and honour every story,” said museum CEO Dorota Blumczynska.

“Beginning with a province-wide listening tour launched earlier this month, the ideas and guidance of community members is needed to help steer the museum’s work into a future of continued impact, relevance, and success. As a provincial cornerstone institution, the Manitoba Museum contributes to our shared existence, one that must be evermore inclusive and just, and one which is co-created with and in service of our communities.”

Manitobans can visit ManitobaMuseumTomorrow.ca to provide their feedback. Those who take the brief survey before July 31 will be entered to win one of three staycation packages.

“We want clarity about what our purpose is in the minds of Manitobans so we can set our priorities knowing where to lean in and where to step out. The Manitoba Museum is your museum; together, we can shape its future,” added Blumczynska.