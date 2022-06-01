Winnipeg Apartment Complex Evacuated After CO Leak

WINNIPEG — A seven-storey apartment building had to be evacuated early Wednesday after a carbon monoxide leak.

Emergency crews responded to the 200 block of Dufferin Avenue just before 1:30 a.m., where unsafe levels of carbon monoxide of between 20 and 80 parts per million (ppm) were detected on at least two floors.

The entire complex was evacuated and no injuries were reported. The city says no residents reported feeling ill.

Manitoba Hydro located the source of the leak in a mechanical room.

Fire crews ventilated the building thoroughly, allowing residents to return to their suites once carbon monoxide readings dropped to below 4 ppm.