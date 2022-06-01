Pedal Pub Hitting Winnipeg Streets for Sudsy Summer Fun

A first of its kind “party bike” pub crawl is gearing up to take beer-lovers on a tour of Winnipeg’s best watering holes.

Pedal Pub Winnipeg is a new company that will take thirsty patrons to pubs in the Exchange District and Osborne Village on a 15-seat customized people-powered bicycle.

“Summer in Winnipeg is sacred and people are thirsty for new experiences they can enjoy while the weather’s hot,” said Rylan Adam, one of the three partners of Pedal Pub Winnipeg.

“We are going to give Winnipeggers a new way to see the city and enjoy our local breweries, pubs and sites.”

Pedal Pub is a franchise that originated in Minneapolis in 2007. It currently runs across the U.S. and in Calgary, Saskatoon and three destinations in Ontario.

The service is partnering with local micro-breweries to serve beer to patrons, but no alcohol will be served on board. A typical tour will visit up to four breweries, restaurants or pubs where patrons will have the opportunity to sample craft beers, or other beverages of their choice, at each stop.

“Based on similar locations to Winnipeg, we expect an estimated $1,200 in spending at local businesses per tour, providing a much-needed boost in income for our tourism industry which has been hit especially hard through the pandemic,” said partner Brandon Guenther.

“People are ready to try new things and our bikes are sure to turn heads and leave people smiling long after they disembark.”

Pedal Pub Winnipeg officially launches on Saturday, June 4. Bookings on currently being accepted online.