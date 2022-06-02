Knife-Wielding Man Tasered by RCMP at Headingley Business

A man armed with a knife who was harming himself inside a Headingley business had to be Tasered by Manitoba RCMP on Wednesday.

Police were called to the business on the Trans-Canada Highway at around 6:30 p.m. to find the suspect smashing things and brandishing the knife in a dangerous manner.

Officers attempted to speak to the man, but he was highly agitated and began running into fixed objects inside the business. Police used a Taser to bring him to the ground, where he was arrested.

He suffered minor physical injuries from self-inflicted harm and was taken to hospital. Once cleared by medical staff, he was charged with mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The 39-year-old Ontario man was released to appear in court at a later date.