Blue Bombers to Unveil Grey Cup Banner at Season Opener

June 2, 2022 9:44 AM | Sports


Jackson Jeffcoat

Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat (94) hoists the trophy as the Blue Bombers celebrate defeating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 108th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will unveil the 2021 Grey Cup championship banner during the team’s 2022 season opener on June 10.

The Bombers, which won back-to-back championships, host the Ottawa RedBlacks next Friday at IG Field.

“On the heels of unveiling our incredible Grey Cup rings, we’re excited to once again celebrate with our fans as we unveil the new championship banner,” said Winnipeg Blue Bombers president and CEO, Wade Miller. “We can’t wait to start a new season and start our pursuit of another championship with the best fans in the league.”

The Blue Bombers are encouraging fans to arrive early to take in the banner unveiling at 7:30 p.m. The gates will open 90 minutes before kickoff, with pre-game party specials from 6-7 p.m.


