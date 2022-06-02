Blue Bombers to Unveil Grey Cup Banner at Season Opener

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will unveil the 2021 Grey Cup championship banner during the team’s 2022 season opener on June 10.

The Bombers, which won back-to-back championships, host the Ottawa RedBlacks next Friday at IG Field.

“On the heels of unveiling our incredible Grey Cup rings, we’re excited to once again celebrate with our fans as we unveil the new championship banner,” said Winnipeg Blue Bombers president and CEO, Wade Miller. “We can’t wait to start a new season and start our pursuit of another championship with the best fans in the league.”

The Blue Bombers are encouraging fans to arrive early to take in the banner unveiling at 7:30 p.m. The gates will open 90 minutes before kickoff, with pre-game party specials from 6-7 p.m.