Goldeyes, Local Breweries Throwing ‘Ballpark Brewfest’

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have partnered with Manitoba breweries for a beer festival this season at Shaw Park.

Ballpark Brewfest is happening Saturday, July 23 and will provide baseball fans (and beer lovers) the chance to sample a handful of local breweries in one central location.

“With our Craft Beer Corner, we have had the unique opportunity to be the first Winnipeg professional sports team to partner exclusively with local brewers,” said Winnipeg Goldeyes’ general manager Andrew Collier.

“The Goldeyes expanded this in 2022 by not only having craft beer on draft at the Craft Beer Corner, but also, we are proud to say that all canned beer in the ballpark is 100 percent Manitoba made. Ballpark Brewfest takes that partnership one step further as we invite the breweries themselves into Shaw Park to interact with Manitobans, and discuss the only thing that can rival baseball — beer!”

Tickets are on sale as of today starting at $50 through Ticketmaster. VIP tickets will run you $80 and include exclusive access to unique beers from each brewery, early admission, and a souvenir glass. All admissions include 2 oz samples from all participating breweries, but tokens will also be sold for those looking to enjoy a half-pint of their favourite beers.

Ballpark Brewfest runs from 2-6 p.m. with VIP ticket holders gaining early admission at 1 p.m.