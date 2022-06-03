Winkler Man, 20, Killed in Rollover Crash

A 20-year-old Winkler man was killed Thursday in a rollover crash in the RM of Roland.

Manitoba RCMP say the single-vehicle collision happened at around 5:15 p.m. on Road 19 North. According to police, the vehicle was travelling eastbound when it travelled on an angle into the ditch, where it struck a spillway drain and flipped onto its roof.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time and alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor.

Local firefighters extracted the man from the vehicle, where he was pronounced deceased on scene.

RCMP continue to investigate.