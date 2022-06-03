Home » News » Winkler Man, 20, Killed in Rollover Crash

Winkler Man, 20, Killed in Rollover Crash

June 3, 2022 2:19 PM | News


The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A 20-year-old Winkler man was killed Thursday in a rollover crash in the RM of Roland.

Manitoba RCMP say the single-vehicle collision happened at around 5:15 p.m. on Road 19 North. According to police, the vehicle was travelling eastbound when it travelled on an angle into the ditch, where it struck a spillway drain and flipped onto its roof.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time and alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor.

Local firefighters extracted the man from the vehicle, where he was pronounced deceased on scene.

RCMP continue to investigate.


