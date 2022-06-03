680 CJOB, CBC Rule Radio Dial in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Local radio listeners know what they like and stick to it.

The latest spring radio ratings book shows talk radio still reigns supreme on the dial.

680 CJOB came in strong at the top of the pile, overtaking CBC Radio One for the #1 spot.

QX 104 remained the top FM-only radio station in the city, proving that country listeners don’t stray far from their preferred genre.

Bell Media’s Bounce Radio 99.9 and 103.1 Virgin Radio rounded out the top five with the 4th and 5th spots, respectively. Both stations also increased their listener share compared to this time last year. It was the first spring radio diary for Bounce, which launched last May to replace the longtime powerhouse 99.9 BOB FM brand.

Further down the chart, 680 CJOB’s sister stations, Peggy @ 991 and Power 97, also increased their shares for the 7th and 8th spots, respectively.

94.3 NOW! Radio remained stagnant with a 3.8 share as the first spring ratings book for the Pattison Media station since its rebrand from 94-3 The Drive last fall.

The below data is for the 12+ demographic, with the Spring 2021 ratings in parentheses for comparison.

SPRING 2022 RADIO RATINGS

680 CJOB — 15.1 (12.0) CBC Radio One — 14.4 (16.7) QX 104 — 8.0 (9.1) Bounce Radio 99.9 — 7.1 (6.6 as 99.9 BOB FM) 103.1 Virgin Radio — 5.7 (4.9) 92.1 CITI — 5.4 (4.8) Peggy @ 991 — 4.9 (3.9) Power 97 — 4.5 (4.2) CBC Radio 2 — 3.9 (3.8) 94.3 NOW! Radio — 3.8 (3.8 as 94-3 The Drive) Energy 106 — 3.2 (4.4) KiSS 102.3 — 2.7 (3.7) Hot 100.5 — 2.2 (2.5) Funny 1290 — 0.5 (1.9)

Source: Numeris