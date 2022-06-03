Winnipeg Police Make Homicide Arrest in Toronto

Winnipeg police have arrested a man in Toronto in connection to a homicide on May 4.

Winnipeg investigators flew to Toronto on Thursday and arrested Neigel Ryan Noel, 54, for the murder of 39-year-old Scott Matthew Catcheway.

Police had sought information on Noel’s whereabouts shortly after Catcheway was shot during a dispute at a residence in the 400 block of Young Street. The accused and victim were known to each other at the time of the incident.

Noel has been charged with second-degree murder and firearms charges.

He remains in custody.