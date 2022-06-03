Weekend Road Closures in Winnipeg

Several Winnipeg streets will be closed to vehicle traffic this weekend.

Motorists should take note of the following closures in effect over the coming days:

Regent Avenue West

Regent Avenue West, from Winona Street to Day Street, was closed Thursday at 6:30 p.m. until Sunday, June 5 at 11 p.m. for the Transcona Hi Neighbour Festival.

Pride Parade

The following road closures will be in place on Sunday, June 5 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.:

Northbound and southbound Memorial Boulevard from Broadway to York Avenue

Northbound Memorial Boulevard from York Avenue to Portage Avenue

Eastbound and westbound Portage Avenue from Memorial Boulevard to Main Street

Southbound Main Street from Portage Avenue to William Stephenson Way

Eastbound William Stephenson Way from Main Street to Israel Asper Way

King Street

King Street, from Notre Dame Avenue to McDermot Avenue, will be closed on Monday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m. until Tuesday, June 7 at 7 a.m. for film production. The east sidewalk will remain open.

Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted during the road closures.