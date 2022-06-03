Home » News » Weekend Road Closures in Winnipeg

Weekend Road Closures in Winnipeg

June 3, 2022 7:01 AM | News


Several Winnipeg streets will be closed to vehicle traffic this weekend.

Motorists should take note of the following closures in effect over the coming days:

Regent Avenue West
Regent Avenue West, from Winona Street to Day Street, was closed Thursday at 6:30 p.m. until Sunday, June 5 at 11 p.m. for the Transcona Hi Neighbour Festival.

Pride Parade
The following road closures will be in place on Sunday, June 5 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.:

  • Northbound and southbound Memorial Boulevard from Broadway to York Avenue
  • Northbound Memorial Boulevard from York Avenue to Portage Avenue
  • Eastbound and westbound Portage Avenue from Memorial Boulevard to Main Street
  • Southbound Main Street from Portage Avenue to William Stephenson Way
  • Eastbound William Stephenson Way from Main Street to Israel Asper Way

King Street
King Street, from Notre Dame Avenue to McDermot Avenue, will be closed on Monday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m. until Tuesday, June 7 at 7 a.m. for film production. The east sidewalk will remain open.

Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted during the road closures.


