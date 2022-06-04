All That Jazz: Winnipeg International Jazz Festival Returns

WINNIPEG — Two full summers without the traditional TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival didn’t sit well with jazz fans. But now, it’s back.

“We’re finally back!,” said Jazz Winnipeg executive producer Angela Heck.

“We’ve missed our [festival] audiences and know they’ve missed the festival, which marks the start of summer in downtown Winnipeg. It’s time to bring back that festival spirit and discover new and exciting music while reconnecting with friends and enjoying beautiful summer weather.”

This year’s headliner is Ukrainian electro-folk band Go_A, who will be performing with Balaklava Blues, at the Burton Cummings Theatre on Friday, June 17.

Aside from Go_A, music fans can take in seven exciting series that will catch the ear of any festival reveller.

Jazz x CMHR at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights on June 14 and 15 The stacked two-day line-up features Ms Lisa Fischer + Grand Baton , Naia Izumi , Renee Rosnes , Spencer Day and others.

The stacked two-day line-up features , , , and others. Club Series Royal Albert Arms featuring Andy Milne & Ingrid Laubrock , Jeremy Ledbetter Trio with Grammy-winning drummer Larnell Lewis and renowned electric bassist , Rich Brown . JUNO winner Jocelyn Gould celebrates her album Golden Hour and more from June 15 to 19 King’s Head Pub spotlighting jazz-adjacent soul, folk, pop and drag, featuring Toronto’s Witchprofit , neo-soul star, Tanika Charles , Jazz Meets Drag with the sensational Moxie Cotton from June 15-19 Jazz x Cinematheque highlighting the next generation of jazz stars on June 16 and 17

at the West End Cultural Centre on June 16 and 19 A new Jazz x CMHR Patio at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights’ group entrance running June 14 to 17

at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights’ group entrance running June 14 to 17 The always-popular free stage at Old Market Square, from June 16 to 19. Local standouts Mise en Scene, Diaphanie, Anthony OKS, Chuck Copenace, HAVS, Super Duty Tough Work and others will perform.

The 2022 TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival runs June 14-19. The full schedule can be viewed online, along with ticket information.