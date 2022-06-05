Winnipeggers Asked for Feedback on Short-Term Vacation Rentals

The City of Winnipeg is looking to residents for feedback on regulating short-term rentals in the city, such as Airbnbs.

Short-term rentals are defined as temporary accommodations of less than 30 consecutive days in an apartment, house, or condominium.

“These accommodations contribute to the local Winnipeg economy, provide adaptable accommodation options, and provide additional source of income for Winnipeggers,” the city said in a release this week.

The city is exploring regulations to mitigate negative impacts and concerns caused by short-term rentals, such as impacts on the housing market and rental housing, noise, and loss of sense of community.

The city is asking residents to speak up on the challenges and opportunities of short-term rentals and provide feedback on regulation options being considered.

Residents can fill out an online survey on the issue until June 30, 2022.

Based on the feedback received, recommendations on regulating short-term rentals will be presented to city council in the fall for its consideration.