Goldeyes Active Canadian Pitcher Landen Bourassa

The Winnipeg Goldeyes activated right-handed pitcher Landen Bourassa from the inactive list on Sunday.

Bourassa rejoins the team after serving as an assistant coach at the University of San Francisco. The Lethbridge, Alberta native was 4-0 with a 2.63 ERA in eight starts for the Goldeyes as a true rookie last season. Bourassa struck out 29 and walked 13 over 41.0 innings pitched. The 25-year-old pitched four seasons at the University of San Francisco from 2018-21, compiling a 16-9 record with a 2.93 ERA in 34 starts.

The Goldeyes’ active roster now stands at 23 players.