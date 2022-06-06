WFPS Rescues Person from Red River on Sunday

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service rescued a male youth from the Red River on Sunday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a 911 call was received about a person in the river between Victoria Crescent and South drive. The caller reported that the individual was holding onto a log as the river current carried him downstream.

Emergency crews launched a Zodiac boat from St. Vital Park and made contact with the boy north of Tod Drive, roughly one kilometre from where he was first seen. He was safely taken into the rescue boat and brought to shore at 6:23 p.m.

It’s not known how long he was in the water or how he ended up there.

The patient was transported to hospital in stable condition by paramedics.