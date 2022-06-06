Longtime Politician Scott Fielding Resigns for Private Sector

WINNIPEG — Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Scott Fielding has resigned as a cabinet member to pursue opportunities in the private sector.

The longtime politician and Kirkfield Park MLA announced his resignation Monday, which was accepted by Premier Heather Stefanson.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve in cabinet for both Premier Stefanson and the previous leaders of the Progressive Conservative government,” Fielding said in a statement.

“I am proud to [be] part of the team that was able to balance the budget for the first time in 11 years, lower taxes for Manitobans and manage the economy in a very turbulent time in the province’s history.”

Fielding has spent the last 15 years in public service, having first served as a Winnipeg city councillor from 2006 to 2014 before making the move to Broadway in 2016.

“I wish Minister Fielding and his family the very best in [sic] as they start a new and exciting chapter in their lives,” said Stefanson.

Alan Lagimodiere, Minister of Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations, will serve as acting minister for Natural Resources and Northern Development and the minister responsible for the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation.