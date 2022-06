A 48-year-old Steinbach man was killed Saturday night when his vehicle collided with a bridge in the RM of Ste. Anne.

Manitoba RCMP say the man was driving northbound on Provincial Road 210, south of Provincial Road 207, at around 9:30 p.m. when his SUV struck the Seine River bridge. The vehicle then hit the ditch and rolled, causing the driver to be pronounced deceased on scene.

No other occupants were inside the vehicle at the time.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate.