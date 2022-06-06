Woman Robbed, Carjacked in Daylight at Winnipeg Library

A woman with a child in a stroller was robbed and carjacked in broad daylight at a library in Winnipeg’s St. John’s neighbourhood last Friday.

Police say the woman was robbed in the entranceway of the library at around 2 p.m. while with her infant child, who was in a stroller. As two unknown males confronted the woman and attempted to grab hold of her purse, the baby stroller was knocked over as the woman was dragged trying to hold onto it.

The suspects made off with the victim’s purse and car keys. While trying to flee in her vehicle, bystanders intervened and tried to stop the suspects from driving off. One of the suspects pointed a gun at a bystander and then drove off.

The woman and child didn’t require medical attention when police arrived.

On Saturday, officers spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of Salter Street and Powers Street and attempted a traffic stop. As the vehicle slowed down, one person jumped out and fled on foot.

A 16-year-old boy from Winnipeg was arrested a short distance away, while the second suspect remains at large.

The teen has been charged with armed robbery and other offences. He remains in custody.