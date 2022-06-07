Assiniboine Park Launches Match Fundraising Campaign for ‘The Leaf’

WINNIPEG — The Assiniboine Park Conservancy has launched a match fundraising campaign in support of The Leaf — Canada’s Diversity Gardens.

Until July 31, 2022, all new donations in support of the Assiniboine Park attraction will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Richardson Foundation up to $1.5 million, for a total of up to $3 million.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for donors to double the impact of their gift in support of The Leaf — Canada’s Diversity Gardens and contribute to the completion of this exciting new attraction and the transformational redevelopment of Assiniboine Park and Zoo,” said Don Streuber, vice-chair, Assiniboine Park Conservancy board of directors.

The Leaf is expected to open late this year, bringing APC’s Imagine a Place Campaign (launched in 2009) fundraising efforts to an end.

Donations to The Leaf project can be made online, by phone at (204) 927-8080 or in person at the Pavilion at Assiniboine Park between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.