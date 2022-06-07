Onanole Man Killed in Collision on Highway 10

A 53-year-old Onanole man was killed Monday in a head-on collision on Highway 10, just south of Erickson.

Manitoba RCMP say his vehicle was travelling north when a southbound vehicle collided with it head-on at around 7 a.m.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 45-year-old man in the southbound vehicle, also from Onanole, was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No other occupants were involved.

Yellowhead RCMP continue to investigate.