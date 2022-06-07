Teen Charged for Threatening Note at Ile-des-Chenes School

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday after RCMP say he uttered threats towards École/Collège Régional Gabrielle-Roy in Ile-des-Chenes.

Police were notified last Friday afternoon about a note found at the school indicating that there could be an “incident” at the high school on June 6.

Officers worked throughout the weekend to investigate who was behind the threat, as well as partnering with the Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine on a safety plan for students and staff for their arrival on Monday morning. Occupants were allowed to enter the school following a sweep of the property by RCMP and canine units.

The teen, from southeastern Manitoba, was arrested in the morning for uttering threats. He was released from custody to appear in St-Pierre-Jolys court on August 12.

RCMP continue to investigate.