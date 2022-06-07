Teen Charged in Fatal Powerview-Pine Falls Pedestrian Collision

Manitoba RCMP have charged a 15-year-old girl they say intentionally struck two pedestrians with a vehicle in Powerview-Pine Falls last Friday.

Officers were called to a trail near Dupont Street on the evening of June 3, where a 27-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man had been hit.

The woman was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Both were from the community.

Police determined the teen driving the vehicle, from Sagkeeng First Nation, intentionally struck the pedestrians

She has been charged with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon. She remains in custody and was to appear in Winnipeg court today.