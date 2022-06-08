Brandon’s ACC Receives $150K Donation for Centre for Creative Media

Assiniboine Community College in Brandon has received a $150,000 donation for its Centre for Creative Media.

The large donation comes from Westman Communications Group, which helped make the new facility a reality.

“Developing this dedicated creative space will enhance the college’s ability to deliver students the experience they want and need to go confidently into working in industry,” said Jana Sproule, chair of media and office technology at Assiniboine.

“This facility is an essential accompaniment to the concentrated program options it will house. Like these programs, the Centre for Creative Media was developed with industry needs and standards at its core.”

The donation by the local media cooperative includes $50,000 in student financial awards and $100,000 toward the facility. During a cheque presentation ceremony on Tuesday, the college revealed a space named on behalf of the donor — the Westman Communications Group Shared Edit and Screening Lounge.

The multi-functional learning space provides a classroom for students working on post-production alongside a dedicated screening area with a high-end projector and sound system. The lounge gives students an appropriate space to view content they’ve created and serves as a gathering venue for invited guest speakers and to host screening events.

Construction on the 10,050 sq. ft. Centre for Creative Media started in early 2021 and was completed later that year.