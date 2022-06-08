Human Rights Museum Names New CFO

WINNIPEG — The Canadian Museum for Human Rights has named a new chief financial officer to join its executive team.

Michael Schroeder is joining the CMHR after most recently serving as the CFO for New Directions for Children, Youth, Adults and Families Inc.

Schroeder has more than 15 years of accounting and leadership experience and will also handle the duties of vice-president, internal services at the museum.

“Michael brings with him a track record of innovation and a focus on results, which will be an important contribution as we focus on economic recovery and growth emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said CEO Isha Khan in a statement. “I am excited to welcome Michael to our leadership team.”

Schroeder replaces Susanne Robertson, who is retiring as CFO after 14 years with the CMHR.