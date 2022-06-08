Fort Alexander Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

A 67-year-old man has died following a motorcycle crash in the RM of Alexander.

Manitoba RCMP say the single-vehicle collision happened Tuesday afternoon on Provincial Road 304, located approximately 10 kilometres south of Highway 11.

Officers arrived to find the man, from Fort Alexander, lying in the ditch with his motorcycle nearby. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police believe the motorcycle was travelling southbound when it crossed over into the oncoming lane and entered the ditch and rolled.

Powerview RCMP continue to investigate.