RRC Polytechnic Adding 30 New Nurse Training Seats

WINNIPEG — The province is investing more than $830,000 to create 30 new training seats in Red River College Polytechnic’s nursing program.

The funding will help renovate necessary learning spaces, add laboratory equipment and support new staffing, supplies and other operational needs, the province says.

“The work we do at RRC Polytechnic anticipates and aligns with the nursing and health-care needs of Manitoba and this announcement recognizes the importance of investing in post-secondary institutions that provide highly trained graduates,” said Fred Meier, president and CEO, RRC Polytechnic.

“We are ready to grow and expand our programs as needed to prepare students to contribute on day one and in turn strengthen our province. We expect that all 30 seats will be filled by the end of the 2022-23 academic year.”

Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration Minister Jon Reyes added the funding brings the province closer to fulfilling its July 2021 commitment to add 400 seats in nursing programs at post-secondary institutions across Manitoba.